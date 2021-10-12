AppMaster.io supports several data types, and each variable can be single or array.

Many auto-generation functions depend on the selected data type because the platform's artificial intelligence processes each type differently. Therefore, it is important to choose the types that most closely match the data with which your application will work.

List of data types

String is a standard string field with a maximum length of 255 characters (a string can include numbers and symbols, but is always treated as text).

is a standard string field with a maximum length of 255 characters (a string can include numbers and symbols, but is always treated as text). Text - multi-line text field with no length restrictions (comments, messages, posts).

- multi-line text field with no length restrictions (comments, messages, posts). Integer is an integer type for counting objects (quantities, counters).

is an integer type for counting objects (quantities, counters). Float - standard precision floating-point values. Used to store numbers that may have a fractional component, such as monetary values.

- standard precision floating-point values. Used to store numbers that may have a fractional component, such as monetary values. Boolean is a data type whose boolean value can take one of two values: true (logical unit "1") or false (logical zero "0").

is a data type whose boolean value can take one of two values: true (logical unit "1") or false (logical zero "0"). Date is a standard field that only stores the date, usually in the format YYYY-MM-DD.

is a standard field that only stores the date, usually in the format YYYY-MM-DD. Time is a standard field that stores time in hh:mm:ss format. Stores only the time of day without date data.

is a standard field that stores time in hh:mm:ss format. Stores only the time of day without date data. DateTime is a combined date and time type that allows you to store them in one value.

is a combined date and time type that allows you to store them in one value. TimeSpan is a special type for storing a time interval with millisecond precision (the result of subtracting two dates).

is a special type for storing a time interval with millisecond precision (the result of subtracting two dates). Password is a string field for storing confidential data: passwords, tokens, etc.

is a string field for storing confidential data: passwords, tokens, etc. Email is a string field for storing email addresses.

is a string field for storing email addresses. Phone number -string field for storing phone numbers in a single format.

-string field for storing phone numbers in a single format. File - intended for storing files of any type; uses default storage for file data and database for metadata.

- intended for storing files of any type; uses default storage for file data and database for metadata. Geo point is a standard GPS point with longitude and latitude.

is a standard GPS point with longitude and latitude. Html - data type for storing HTML markup.

- data type for storing HTML markup. Enum is a special data type for storing a predefined list of values ​​(order status, list of product categories, etc.).

is a special data type for storing a predefined list of values ​​(order status, list of product categories, etc.). Model - contains a link to an existing data model; used in building relationships between models, setting up business processes, and endpoint variables.

Changing data types

You can change the type of a variable in the course of a business process using special blocks (Logic / Type conversion group).

If, after creating a data model, you want to change the type of one of its fields, it is worth considering whether you made entries for this model or not. If not, you can simply change the data type to the desired one. In the second case, conversion is required, so follow the prompts. The platform will only allow you to change the data type if the existing format is compatible with the format to which the field is being converted.

Changing any type to an array is not backward compatible.

Working with data in AppMaster.io

You can learn more about how to work with data on our no-code platform in the documentation on the website and video tutorials on the AppMaster.io YouTube channel.