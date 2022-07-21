Crece con AppMaster.
Conviértase en nuestro socio
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico
  • Casa
  • ¿Qué hay de nuevo?

¿Qué hay de nuevo?

Todas las actualizaciones y mejoras que te ayudarán a organizarlo mejor.

Workspace

The concept of workspaces has been introduced to the platform, within which teams or companies can work. 

  • Unlimited and unified: The workspace now has an unlimited number of projects and participants/users, unified billing, payment options and balance.
  • Division of users: We have added division of users by roles at the workspace level, as well as at the project level. Now, if you work in a company or a team, you can put all your employees in a workspace and then assign projects to them. For ease of understanding, each workspace is your individual company or team.
  • At the start, we have 3 types of workspaces: Business for companies, Freelance and Personal. Technically now they are no different, but in the future the functionality and perks will be different.

Billing

We have changed the billing model in the platform from a subscription for an account to a subscription for a project, completely eliminating the additional purchase of resources. Now 1 project - 1 subscription. 

Unlimited trials

Our new trial subscription policy: There can only be one 14-day trial per workspace, but if you delete a project with a trial plan, you can create a new project with a new trial for another 14 days.

Payments

We have canceled the mandatory presence of an attached payment method if there are enough funds on the balance to pay for the subscription. That is, when activating vouchers or receiving a balance in other ways, you will no longer need to add a bank card.

Credit actions

Earn credit points that can be used to pay for your plan. We are giving out points for posting about AppMaster on social media, writing reviews about our product, making tutorials and more. All the credit actions and their value can be found in your AppMaster Studio account.

Vue3 WebApps

The generated Vue3 WebApps are ready and published to production. This is an important step for the platform on the way to a sophisticated website designer. Visually, everything should remain the same, but we expect many issues to be fixed.

Lo que ha mejorado

  • Added BLE Block Operation to Android Mobile App
  • Added SignaturePad widget to IOS mobile app
  • Added how-tos on Image Components, authorization and more
  • Implemented the work of blocks and triggers for working with sensors in Android
  • Added cryptographic blocks to mobile application business process editor

Lo que está arreglado

  • Fixed work of Grid triggers in Android app
  • Removed extra padding around the perimeter of the mobile design
  • Fixed authorization in the generated application on IOS
  • Fixed scrolling on screens in IOS application
  • Fixed studio front bugs in Safari on MacOS
¿Necesita más ayuda?

Resuelva cualquier problema con la ayuda de nuestros expertos. Ahorra tiempo y céntrate en crear tus aplicaciones.

Contact Support

Contacte con el soporte

Cuéntenos su problema y le encontraremos una solución.

Community Chat

Chat comunitario

Conéctate con otros usuarios para obtener ayuda con la plataforma.

Únete a la Comunidad
Help Center

Centro de ayuda

Conozca información útil sobre nuestra plataforma.

Centro de ayuda

Más información sobre AppMaster

es tan fácil
¿Preparado para comenzar?

Descubra cómo nuestra plataforma sin código puede ayudarlo a automatizar el proceso de desarrollo y ser más productivo.

Lanzar AppMaster