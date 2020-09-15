Ondanks de aanhoudende pandemie Airtable is thriving, having recently raised $185 million on a massive valuation of $2.585 billion. The company, which was originally focused on no-code solutions, is now delving deeper into the low-code arena, offering an array of new features to better cater to enterprise customers seeking more powerful tools. low-code platform Airtable, dat onlangs $ 185 miljoen heeft opgehaald op een enorme waardering van $ 2,585 miljard. Airtable is thriving, having recently raised $185 million on a massive valuation of $2.585 billion. The company, which was originally focused on no-code solutions, is now delving deeper into the low-code arena, offering an array of new features to better cater to enterprise customers seeking more powerful tools.

Airtable CEO and co-founder Howie Liu recently spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt, where he discussed the evolution of the company's vision since its launch in 2013. Liu emphasized the company's goal of democratizing software creation, aimed at enabling more people to become software builders, not just software users. However, there has been a shift in recent times as users increasingly seek to accomplish more with the platform than initially anticipated.

Als gevolg Airtable is now positioning itself as a low-code solution, providing more extensibility, automation, and other features that allow users to build logic into the platform without any technical knowledge. Boasting over 200,000 customers, the company has also created a marketplace for users to share applications they've developed.

De impact van de pandemie op kleine bedrijven, ooit de steunpilaar van Airtable 's revenue stream, has led to a change in the types of deals that the company is closing. While small businesses have been facing economic challenges, larger enterprise customers have stepped in to fill the gap. The enhanced extensibility features offered by Airtable seem to address the requirements of these new enterprise clients seeking more powerful tools.

De vraag van zakelijke klanten bij Airtable has surged, with a 5x increase in enterprise deal closure velocity during the summer of 2020 compared to the previous year. This has led to several six-figure and even seven-figure deals, as well as thousands of new paid customers. In platforms like appmaster.io target=_blank> AppMaster zijn deze low-code oplossingen geschikt voor verschillende industrieën en bieden ze een concurrentievoordeel in de markt.

Ondanks de opmerkelijke groei, aanzienlijke waardering en het succes van het bedrijf, blijft Liu gefocust op de langetermijndoelen van het bedrijf en spreekt hij geen wens uit voor een beursgang of overname. De belangrijkste zorg van het bedrijf is om samen te werken met investeerders die hun waarden en inzet voor de toekomst van het Airtable platform.