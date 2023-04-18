hands ico 앱마스터와 함께 성장하세요.
Appmaster.io comparison

AppMaster vs Quixy vs OutSystems

AppMaster는 기업이 프로덕션 수준의 애플리케이션을 만들 수 있도록 설계된 코드 생성 기능이 있는 엔터프라이즈급 코드 없는 플랫폼입니다.

Real AI-generated Backend
실제 AI 생성 백엔드

관련된 인간이 없습니다. 모범 사례를 통한 순수한 코드 생성.

Including full source code
소스 코드 포함

우리 AI는 최고의 소프트웨어 개발자입니다. 기술 부채가 없습니다. 우리에게 시도를 줘!

Only visual editing tools
시각적 편집 도구만

코드, 번거로움, 위험이 없습니다. AppMaster 이(가) 모든 것을 처리합니다.

Developer Partner Program
개발자 파트너 프로그램

고객을 위한 애플리케이션을 만들어 보상을 받으세요.

AppMaster Quixy OutSystems
Application Development Platforms Features
Web Apps
Native Mobile Apps
Code & Binaries Export
Integrations to external services
Backend generation
Performance
File Management
Multi-Language Support
Straight-Out-the-Box Functionality
Help Guides
Patching & Updates
Partner / reseller program
API Management Features
Data Security
Scalability
Automatic API documentation
API Testing
Traffic Control
API Monitoring
Logs
Gateway
Data Management Features
Database Design
Data Transformation
Plugins
Data Migration
Data Synchronization
Digital Process Automation (DPA) Features
Logic and Conditions
Document Management
Forms
Data Mapping
Form Templates
Mobile-Friendly Forms
Automation
Workflow Automation
Business Process Visual Designer
Workflow Mapping
Real-Time Updates
Drag and Drop App Builder
WYSIWYG Editor
App Complexity
Customized Branding
Application Templates
Publishing
Application Deployment
Platform Compatibility
Lifecycle Management
Native Deployment
Offline and Private Deployment
Access Control
왜 앱마스터인가?

AppMaster의이점

AppMaster는 코드 생성을 통해 영향력이 큰 프로덕션 준비 서버, 웹 및 기본 모바일 비즈니스 애플리케이션의 생성을 가속화하는 코드 없는 플랫폼을 제공합니다.

단일 백엔드
단일 백엔드

앱은 단일 백엔드를 중심으로 구축됩니다. 예 2개의 앱(운전자 및 동승자용)이 동일한 백엔드에서 작동합니다.

속도
속도

유사한 솔루션에 비해 수십 배 더 높은 백엔드 성능. 기술 부채와 리팩토링이 없습니다!

어디서나 호스트
어디서나 호스트

앱은 AppMaster Cloud, 모든 상용 클라우드, 사설 클라우드, 심지어 완전히 오프라인에서도 호스팅될 수 있습니다.

소스 코드
소스 코드

생성된 앱의 소스 코드를 다운로드할 수 있습니다. GoLang에서 초당 22k 라인의 코드를 생성합니다.

API 문서
API 문서

미들웨어로 API, 엔드포인트에 대한 액세스를 생성 및 관리하고 API 문서를 자동으로 생성합니다.

다재
다재

복잡한 백엔드를 만들어 별도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 개발자가 작성한 프론트엔드를 여기에 연결하십시오.

