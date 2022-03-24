Công cụ xây dựng trang web hàng đầu Webflow has announced a significant milestone-backed by a $120 million in Series C funding round. Investment was led by Y Combinator Continuity, and included participation from existing investors like CapitalG and Accel, raising the company's valuation to an impressive $4 billion. This funding comes just as Webflow is projected to achieve a $100 million annual recurring revenue within the next month.

Công ty có trụ sở tại San Francisco, do Giám đốc điều hành Vlad Magdalin, anh trai Sergie và bạn của họ là Bryant Chou đồng sáng lập vào năm 2012, đã vượt qua những khó khăn ban đầu và tận dụng xu hướng phần mềm no-code đang phát triển. Ban đầu bắt đầu như một nền tảng cho phép người dùng tạo Webflow was accepted into Y Combinator's accelerator in 2013. After raising $2.9 million in seed funding the trio decided to bootstrap the company until it became self-sustaining.

Đến năm 2019, Webflow had reached profitability with more than $10 million in annual revenue. Today, the platform serves over 200,000 customers and has accumulated a revenue of $335 million. The company's client base includes enterprise companies such as Univision and PwC, with an eightfold growth in revenue from this segment during the past year.

Giám đốc điều hành Magdalin có những kế hoạch đầy tham vọng cho tương lai của Webflow. He envisions the company evolving into a powerful no-code tool for creating both websites and software applications within the next two to three years. This would empower knowledge workers to become potential developers without any coding skills. With the recent funding, Magdalin aims to pursue more long-term projects that align with this vision.

Ngoài nỗ lực mở rộng sang các lĩnh vực khác, Webflow is investing $10 million from the recent round to offer grants to users who create resources or host events that help others learn how to use the platform. Despite stiff competition from Wix, Shopify, and other website builders, the company's potential to expand into the promising no-code app development space positions it for a bright future.

Một đợt chào bán công khai ban đầu có thể là một khả năng đối với Webflow down the line, but no plans are currently in place for such an endeavor. The influx of new capital will allow the company to strengthen its position, even in the face of an extended market downturn or business acquisitions. With an increasing focus on no-code development, Webflow sẵn sàng trở thành một người chơi trong không gian công nghệ mở rộng.