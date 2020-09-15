Bất chấp đại dịch đang diễn ra, nền tảng low-code Airtable is thriving, having recently raised $185 million on a massive valuation of $2.585 billion. The company, which was originally focused on no-code solutions, is now delving deeper into the low-code arena, offering an array of new features to better cater to enterprise customers seeking more powerful tools.

Airtable CEO and co-founder Howie Liu recently spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt, where he discussed the evolution of the company's vision since its launch in 2013. Liu emphasized the company's goal of democratizing software creation, aimed at enabling more people to become software builders, not just software users. However, there has been a shift in recent times as users increasingly seek to accomplish more with the platform than initially anticipated.

Airtable is now positioning itself as a low-code solution, providing more extensibility, automation, and other features that allow users to build logic into the platform without any technical knowledge. Boasting over 200,000 customers, the company has also created a marketplace for users to share applications they've developed.

Tác động của đại dịch đối với các doanh nghiệp nhỏ, từng là Airtable 's revenue stream, has led to a change in the types of deals that the company is closing. While small businesses have been facing economic challenges, larger enterprise customers have stepped in to fill the gap. The enhanced extensibility features offered by Airtable seem to address the requirements of these new enterprise clients seeking more powerful tools.

Nhu cầu từ các khách hàng doanh nghiệp tại Airtable has surged, with a 5x increase in enterprise deal closure velocity during the summer of 2020 compared to the previous year. This has led to several six-figure and even seven-figure deals, as well as thousands of new paid customers. In platforms like appmaster.io target=_blank> AppMaster, các giải pháp low-code này phục vụ cho các ngành khác nhau và mang lại lợi thế cạnh tranh trên thị trường.

Bất chấp sự tăng trưởng vượt bậc, định giá đáng kể và thành công của doanh nghiệp, Liu vẫn tập trung vào các mục tiêu dài hạn của công ty, không bày tỏ mong muốn IPO hay mua lại. Mối quan tâm chính của công ty là hợp tác với các nhà đầu tư chia sẻ giá trị và cam kết của họ đối với tương lai của Airtable platform.