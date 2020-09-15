진행 중인 팬데믹에도 불구하고 low-code 플랫폼 Airtable is thriving, having recently raised $185 million on a massive valuation of $2.585 billion. The company, which was originally focused on no-code solutions, is now delving deeper into the low-code arena, offering an array of new features to better cater to enterprise customers seeking more powerful tools.

Airtable CEO and co-founder Howie Liu recently spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt, where he discussed the evolution of the company's vision since its launch in 2013. Liu emphasized the company's goal of democratizing software creation, aimed at enabling more people to become software builders, not just software users. However, there has been a shift in recent times as users increasingly seek to accomplish more with the platform than initially anticipated.

결과적 Airtable is now positioning itself as a low-code solution, providing more extensibility, automation, and other features that allow users to build logic into the platform without any technical knowledge. Boasting over 200,000 customers, the company has also created a marketplace for users to share applications they've developed.

한때 Airtable 's revenue stream, has led to a change in the types of deals that the company is closing. While small businesses have been facing economic challenges, larger enterprise customers have stepped in to fill the gap. The enhanced extensibility features offered by Airtable seem to address the requirements of these new enterprise clients seeking more powerful tools.

Airtable has surged, with a 5x increase in enterprise deal closure velocity during the summer of 2020 compared to the previous year. This has led to several six-figure and even seven-figure deals, as well as thousands of new paid customers. 이러한 low-code 솔루션은 다양한 산업에 적합하며 시장에서 경쟁 우위를 제공합니다.

놀라운 성장, 상당한 가치 평가 및 비즈니스 성공에도 불구하고 Liu는 회사의 장기 목표에 계속 집중하고 있으며 IPO 또는 인수에 대한 의사를 표명하지 않습니다. 회사의 주요 관심사는 Airtable platform.