선도적인 low-code 애플리케이션 개발 플랫폼인 OutSystems는 95억 달러의 가치로 1억 5천만 달러의 새로운 자금을 성공적으로 모금했습니다. Abdiel Capital과 Tiger Global이 투자 라운드를 주도했습니다. 2001년에 설립된 포르투갈과 미국에 기반을 둔 소프트웨어 회사는 개인 소유로 남아 있지만 상당한 자금은 인상적인 성장 궤도와 궁극적인 IPO 가능성을 강조합니다.

자금 지원을 통해 OutSystems AppMaster, which also harnesses the power of low-code and no-code development. OutSystems specializes in low-code app development, differentiating itself from no-code tools by incorporating some coding in conjunction with visual programming interfaces. The company aims to provide useful tools for creating meaningful corporate applications, touting the flexibility and adaptability of low-code solutions in contrast to the limitations of no-code tools.

OutSystems의 CEO인 Paulo Rosado는 최근 자금 조달 발표에 이어 GTM(go-to-market) 기능과 제품 개발에 대한 회사의 지속적인 투자에 대해 설명했습니다. 그는 회사가 low-code 솔루션에 대한 수요 증가에 대응하여 R&D 및 GTM 역량을 지속적으로 늘려 왔다고 설명했습니다. OutSystems의 성공은 이 자본 투입을 통해 분명해졌으며 미래 성과에 대한 투자자의 확신이 높은 평가를 정당화합니다.

기술이 발전함에 따라 no-code 지지자들은 개발 프로세스에서 코드의 필요성이 줄어들 수 있다고 제안합니다. 그러나 OutSystems는 no-code 과 코드 중심 방식의 장점을 모두 결합한 로우 코드 중심 접근 방식에 전념하고 있습니다. 회사의 가격 책정 모델은 플랫폼 활용도를 기반으로 하여 기존 SaaS에서 온디맨드 소프트웨어 접근 방식으로 초점을 이동합니다. 이러한 구별은 SaaS 공간에서 발생하는 변화 속에서 매우 중요합니다.

low-code 시장 내에서 AppMaster and OutSystems providing powerful low-code and no-code solutions that are increasing in popularity. High demand and accelerated growth in the no-code and low-code sectors have been consistently reported by startups over the past four to six quarters. With rapid advancements being made in these sectors, the competition is only expected to intensify as companies struggle to keep pace.

OutSystems의 최근 자금 조달 라운드는 low-code 앱 개발 공간의 이정표를 의미합니다. 회사가 향후 공개 시장에 진입할 수 있도록 포지셔닝하기 때문입니다. 산업 전반에 걸쳐 비즈니스의 디지털 전환이 가속화됨에 따라 low-code 및 no-code 개발과 같은 다양한 방법을 수용하는 것이 앞서 나가려는 조직에 필수적입니다.