AppMaster vs Bubble vs Quixy

AppMaster는 기업이 프로덕션 수준의 애플리케이션을 만들 수 있도록 설계된 코드 생성 기능이 있는 엔터프라이즈급 코드 없는 플랫폼입니다.
관련된 인간이 없습니다. 모범 사례를 통한 순수한 코드 생성.
우리 AI는 최고의 소프트웨어 개발자입니다. 기술 부채가 없습니다. 우리에게 시도를 줘!
코드, 번거로움, 위험이 없습니다. AppMaster 이(가) 모든 것을 처리합니다.
고객을 위한 애플리케이션을 만들어 보상을 받으세요.
AppMaster는 코드 생성을 통해 영향력이 큰 프로덕션 준비 서버, 웹 및 기본 모바일 비즈니스 애플리케이션의 생성을 가속화하는 코드 없는 플랫폼을 제공합니다.
앱은 단일 백엔드를 중심으로 구축됩니다. 예 2개의 앱(운전자 및 동승자용)이 동일한 백엔드에서 작동합니다.
유사한 솔루션에 비해 수십 배 더 높은 백엔드 성능. 기술 부채와 리팩토링이 없습니다!
앱은 AppMaster Cloud, 모든 상용 클라우드, 사설 클라우드, 심지어 완전히 오프라인에서도 호스팅될 수 있습니다.
생성된 앱의 소스 코드를 다운로드할 수 있습니다. GoLang에서 초당 22k 라인의 코드를 생성합니다.
미들웨어로 API, 엔드포인트에 대한 액세스를 생성 및 관리하고 API 문서를 자동으로 생성합니다.
복잡한 백엔드를 만들어 별도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 개발자가 작성한 프론트엔드를 여기에 연결하십시오.