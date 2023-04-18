AppMaster vs Bubble vs Quixy

AppMasterは、企業が生産レベルのアプリケーションを作成するために設計された、コード生成機能を持つエンタープライズグレードのノーコード・プラットフォームです。
人間は関与していません。ベストプラクティスによる純粋なコード生成。
私たちのAIは最高のソフトウェア開発者です。技術的負債はありません。試してみてください！
コードも、面倒も、リスクもありません。 AppMaster がすべてを処理します。
顧客向けのアプリケーションを作成して報酬を獲得しましょう。
|AppMaster
|Bubble
|Quixy
Application Development Platforms Features
|
Web Apps
|
Native Mobile Apps
|
Code & Binaries Export
|
Integrations to external services
|
Backend generation
|
Performance
|
File Management
|
Multi-Language Support
|
Straight-Out-the-Box Functionality
|
Help Guides
|
Patching & Updates
|
Partner / reseller program
API Management Features
|
Data Security
|
Scalability
|
Automatic API documentation
|
API Testing
|
Traffic Control
|
API Monitoring
|
Logs
|
Gateway
Data Management Features
|
Database Design
|
Data Transformation
|
Plugins
|
Data Migration
|
Data Synchronization
Digital Process Automation (DPA) Features
|
Logic and Conditions
|
Document Management
Forms
|
Data Mapping
|
Form Templates
|
Mobile-Friendly Forms
Automation
|
Workflow Automation
|
Business Process Visual Designer
|
Workflow Mapping
|
Real-Time Updates
Drag and Drop App Builder
|
WYSIWYG Editor
|
App Complexity
|
Customized Branding
|
Application Templates
Publishing
|
Application Deployment
|
Platform Compatibility
|
Lifecycle Management
|
Native Deployment
|
Offline and Private Deployment
|
Access Control
AppMasterは、コード生成により、インパクトのあるプロダクション対応のサーバ、ウェブ、ネイティブ・モバイル・ビジネス・アプリケーションの作成を加速させるノー・コード・プラットフォームを提供します。
アプリは1つのバックエンドを中心に構築されます。例えば、2つのアプリ（運転手用と乗客用）は同じバックエンドで動作します。
類似のソリューションと比較して、バックエンドのパフォーマンスが何十倍も向上します。技術的負債やリファクタリングがない
アプリはAppMaster Cloud、商用クラウド、プライベートクラウド、さらには完全なオフラインでホスティングすることが可能です。
生成されたアプリのソースコードをダウンロードすることが可能です。GoLangで22k行/秒のコードを生成しています。
APIへのアクセス、ミドルウェアによるエンドポイントを作成・管理し、APIドキュメントを自動生成します。
複雑なバックエンドを作成し、開発者が書いたフロントエンドを接続して別々に使用することができます。