अग्रणी वेबसाइट बिल्डर Webflow has announced a significant milestone-backed by a $120 million in Series C funding round. Investment was led by Y Combinator Continuity, and included participation from existing investors like CapitalG and Accel, raising the company's valuation to an impressive $4 billion. This funding comes just as Webflow is projected to achieve a $100 million annual recurring revenue within the next month.

2012 में सीईओ व्लाद मैग्डलिन, उनके भाई सर्गी और उनके दोस्त ब्रायंट चाउ द्वारा सह-स्थापित सैन फ्रांसिस्को-आधारित कंपनी ने शुरुआती संघर्षों को पार कर लिया है और बढ़ते no-code सॉफ़्टवेयर ट्रेंड को भुनाया है। मूल रूप से एक प्लेटफ़ॉर्म के रूप में शुरू हुआ जिसने उपयोगकर्ताओं को कोडिंग के बिना पेशेवर वेबसाइट बनाने Webflow was accepted into Y Combinator's accelerator in 2013. After raising $2.9 million in seed funding the trio decided to bootstrap the company until it became self-sustaining.

2019 तक, Webflow had reached profitability with more than $10 million in annual revenue. Today, the platform serves over 200,000 customers and has accumulated a revenue of $335 million. The company's client base includes enterprise companies such as Univision and PwC, with an eightfold growth in revenue from this segment during the past year.

सीईओ मैग्डलिन के पास Webflow. He envisions the company evolving into a powerful no-code tool for creating both websites and software applications within the next two to three years. This would empower knowledge workers to become potential developers without any coding skills. With the recent funding, Magdalin aims to pursue more long-term projects that align with this vision.

अन्य क्षेत्रों में विस्तार करने के अपने प्रयासों Webflow is investing $10 million from the recent round to offer grants to users who create resources or host events that help others learn how to use the platform. Despite stiff competition from Wix, Shopify, and other website builders, the company's potential to expand into the promising no-code app development space positions appmaster.io/blog/no-code-app-builder> AppMaster और इसी तरह के अन्य प्लेटफॉर्म में एक उज्ज्वल के लिए विस्तार करने की क्षमता है। भविष्य।

Webflow down the line, but no plans are currently in place for such an endeavor. The influx of new capital will allow the company to strengthen its position, even in the face of an extended market downturn or business acquisitions. With an increasing focus on no-code and appmaster.io/blog/full-guide-on-no-code-low-code-app-Development-for-2022> low-code ऐप डेवलपमेंट पर बढ़ते फोकस के साथ, Webflow एक प्रमुख बनने की ओर अग्रसर है विस्तार तकनीकी अंतरिक्ष में खिलाड़ी।