How Consentogram built an AI-assisted certified informed consent delivery system in 3 weeks

Consentogram is a US healthcare startup automating informed consent from patients with seamless integration into physician workflows with hospital EMR systems.

The company's office is located in Miami, Florida.

Goals

Consentogram believes in emphasizing patient-centered care and shared decision making between patients, their families and providers. A transparent patient-provider communication process allows patients to make better decisions about care.

The idea was to create an AI-assisted informed consent delivery system at the point of care that helps providers address all required elements of consent. Real-time ML-based malpractice risk reduction and automated clinical documentation. The main goal was to create value by empowering providers with the best possible tools that could improve the quality of care, while easing the administrative burden.

The platform leverages modern healthcare interoperability standards, including FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), to enhance existing EHR (Electronic Health Record) systems with digital informed consent workflows.

Solution

For several weeks, the AppMaster Professional Services team has been developing a solution for the customer, releasing several test versions per day.

A full-featured service was developed with a huge directory of diagnoses and risks, which, depending on the current state of the patient and the proposed medical procedure, is automatically generated into a document for the doctor and the patient.

The backend of the developed service is integrated with the EMR systems of medical hospitals and is connected using the SMART&FIRE protocol, which allows seamless integration into medical systems and receive information about patients, doctors, and current activities.

The Consentogram service is integrated with several SMS delivery providers to implement two-factor authentication for patients when signing informed consent electronically. The administration interface was also created on the AppMaster.io platform.

To implement a unique web application for the work of doctors, the Nuxt.js framework was used.

Result

The first fully working implementation with full integration into EMR was launched within 3 weeks. Due to the generated backend, the budget for creating the solution was reduced by 70%.

AppMaster came in and helped us create the solution. They worked within our budget, helped keep us on track, & delivered it as promised in 3 weeks time. Viktor Miloslavsky, Head of Experience

During the development process, the client had the freedom to significantly change the requirements for the future product without increasing the time and cost of the solution.

The availability of the source code allowed the customer to certify the solution and run it in a certified cloud environment that complies with HIPAA/BAA requirements.

Components: Backend, Web application, Webhooks, OAuth v2, requests to external APIs, Source Code export, hosting the application in the customer's infrastructure, Custom Frontend.