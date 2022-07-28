hands ico 앱마스터와 함께 성장하세요.
101 단기집중과정으로 AppMaster 배우기

기본 사항을 알고 싶으십니까? AppMaster로 바로 이동하십시오. 코드를 배우거나 작성하지 않고도 기본 사항에 대한 개요를 확인하고 첫 번째 앱 빌드를 시작하십시오.

AppMaster 101 Crash Course

Course Overview

Today you start exploring the no-code platform AppMaster! This course helps you get introduced to the platform's architecture, capabilities, and primary functions to build your server, web or native mobile application of any complexity without a single line of code.

Build your first project step-by-step. Let's go!

Who can take this course?

This introductory course for beginners is a great place to learn how to design, build, and deploy applications. These lessons will give you an overview of AppMaster and how it works.

Course content

