媒体文件
用于处理图像、音频和视频文件的模块。
Youtube播放器
Youtube Player模块将Youtube视频播放器小部件添加到网页应用和移动应用中。
小工具
- Youtube player
设置
|参数
|预设
|描述
|API Key
|-
|你的API密钥是由Google API Console提供的。
图像
图像 模块增加了处理图像的基本功能。
额外的设置是不需要的。
业务流程
- Image: New BMP
- Image: Crop to Square
- Image: Downsize KeepAspect
- Image: Resize
- Image: New TIFF
- Image: New Gif
- Image: Image to PNG
- Image: Image to JPEG
- Image: Crop
- Image: New PNG
- Image: Image to TIFF
- Image: New JPEG
- Image: Image to GIF
- Image: Image Info
- Image: Image to BMP