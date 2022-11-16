미디어 파일
이미지, 오디오 및 비디오 파일 작업을 위한 모듈입니다.
유튜브 플레이어
Youtube Player 모듈은 Youtube 비디오 플레이어 위젯을 웹 앱과 모바일 앱에 추가합니다.
위젯
- Youtube player
설정
|모수
|프리셋
|설명
|API Key
|-
|API 키는 Google API 콘솔에서 제공됩니다.
영상
이미지 모듈은 이미지 작업을 위한 기본 기능을 추가합니다.
추가 설정은 필요하지 않습니다.
비즈니스 프로세스
- Image: New BMP
- Image: Crop to Square
- Image: Downsize KeepAspect
- Image: Resize
- Image: New TIFF
- Image: New Gif
- Image: Image to PNG
- Image: Image to JPEG
- Image: Crop
- Image: New PNG
- Image: Image to TIFF
- Image: New JPEG
- Image: Image to GIF
- Image: Image Info
- Image: Image to BMP