AppMaster 101 Crash Course

Lesson 1: Introduction 03:01
Lesson 2: Projects 07:02
Lesson 3: Data Design 15:24
Lessons 4: Business Logic 26:27
Lesson 5: Endpoints 07:30
Lesson 6: Web Apps 25:02
Lesson 7: Mobile Apps 25:04
Lesson 8: Deployment 06:26
Course Overview

Today you start exploring the no-code platform AppMaster! This course helps you get introduced to the platform's architecture, capabilities, and primary functions to build your server, web or native mobile application of any complexity without a single line of code.

Build your first project with Martin step-by-step. Let's go!

Who can take this course?

This introductory course for beginners is a great place to learn how to design, build, and deploy applications. These lessons will give you an overview of AppMaster and how it works.

Course Content

Lesson 1. Introduction

In this lesson, we'll discover what this course will cover and we'll see the final result of the project that we're going to build during Ap.ipMaster.io 101.

Lesson 2. Projects

In this lesson, we'll cover the basics of how projects are organized on the AppMaster platform, how you can manage sharing, and how you can use modules to augment the functionality of your apps in just a few clicks.

Lesson 3. Data Design

In this lesson, we'll cover the differences between relational and flat-file databases, see what data types are available on the AppMaster platform, and learn how to implement data models for your apps.

Lesson 4. Business Logic

In this lesson, we'll discover how you can leverage the powerful business process editor of the AppMaster platform to design your business logic, we'll cover block structure and flow, different block types, and design the business processes for our test project.

Lesson 5. Endpoints

In this lesson, we'll discover how to expose your business processes to your users with endpoints, the different request types, and how you can configure endpoints on the AppMaster platform.

Lesson 6. Web Apps

In this lesson, we'll discover how you can build web admin dashboards and customer portals on the AppMaster platform.

Lesson 7. Mobile Apps

In this lesson, we'll discover how you can build mobile applications for iOS and Andoird on the AppMaster platform, test them out, and publish them to the stores.

Lesson 8. Deployment

In this lesson, we'll discover how you can deploy your applications to the AppMaster cloud or to third-party clouds, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, how you can export the binaries and source code of your apps, and monitor their performance.

FAQ

AppMaster lets you build full-featured software with backend, frontend, and advanced native mobile applications. AppMaster creates your application's source code, compiles, and deploys it to any cloud provider or private server.

