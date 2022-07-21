AppMaster 101 Crash Course

Not sure where to start? Get going with our crash course for beginners.
Today you start exploring the no-code platform AppMaster! This course helps you get introduced to the platform's architecture, capabilities, and primary functions to build your server, web or native mobile application of any complexity without a single line of code.Build your first project with Martin step-by-step. Let's go!
This introductory course for beginners is a great place to learn how to design, build, and deploy applications. These lessons will give you an overview of AppMaster and how it works.
In this lesson, we'll discover what this course will cover and we'll see the final result of the project that we're going to build during Ap.ipMaster.io 101.
In this lesson, we'll cover the basics of how projects are organized on the AppMaster platform, how you can manage sharing, and how you can use modules to augment the functionality of your apps in just a few clicks.
In this lesson, we'll cover the differences between relational and flat-file databases, see what data types are available on the AppMaster platform, and learn how to implement data models for your apps.
In this lesson, we'll discover how you can leverage the powerful business process editor of the AppMaster platform to design your business logic, we'll cover block structure and flow, different block types, and design the business processes for our test project.
In this lesson, we'll discover how to expose your business processes to your users with endpoints, the different request types, and how you can configure endpoints on the AppMaster platform.
In this lesson, we'll discover how you can build web admin dashboards and customer portals on the AppMaster platform.
In this lesson, we'll discover how you can build mobile applications for iOS and Andoird on the AppMaster platform, test them out, and publish them to the stores.
In this lesson, we'll discover how you can deploy your applications to the AppMaster cloud or to third-party clouds, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, how you can export the binaries and source code of your apps, and monitor their performance.
