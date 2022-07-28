hands ico অ্যাপমাস্টারের সাথে বেড়ে উঠুন।
আমাদের অংশীদার হয়ে উঠুন hands ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

101 ক্র্যাশ কোর্স সহ অ্যাপমাস্টার শিখুন

বুনিয়াদি জানতে চান? সরাসরি AppMaster-এ ঝাঁপ দাও - বেসিকগুলির একটি ওভারভিউ পান এবং কোড না শিখে বা লেখা ছাড়াই আপনার প্রথম অ্যাপ তৈরি করা শুরু করুন৷

read time 15 modules 2 weeks
AppMaster 101 Crash Course

Course Overview

Today you start exploring the no-code platform AppMaster! This course helps you get introduced to the platform's architecture, capabilities, and primary functions to build your server, web or native mobile application of any complexity without a single line of code.

Build your first project step-by-step. Let's go!

Who can take this course?

This introductory course for beginners is a great place to learn how to design, build, and deploy applications. These lessons will give you an overview of AppMaster and how it works.

Course content

আরো সাহায্য প্রয়োজন?

আমাদের বিশেষজ্ঞদের সাহায্যে যেকোনো সমস্যা সমাধান করুন। সময় বাঁচান এবং আপনার অ্যাপ্লিকেশন তৈরিতে ফোকাস করুন।

headphones

যোগাযোগ সমর্থন

আপনার সমস্যা সম্পর্কে আমাদের বলুন, এবং আমরা আপনাকে একটি সমাধান খুঁজে বের করব।

headphones

সম্প্রদায় চ্যাট

আমাদের ফোরামে অন্যান্য ব্যবহারকারীদের সাথে প্রশ্ন আলোচনা করুন.

কমিউনিটিতে যোগ দিন

AppMasterসম্পর্কে আরও জানুন

এটা খুব সহজ
শুরু করতে প্রস্তুত?

AppMaster এর শক্তি বোঝার সর্বোত্তম উপায় হল এটি নিজের জন্য দেখা৷ 14 দিনের ট্রায়াল প্ল্যানের সাথে মিনিটের মধ্যে আপনার নিজের অ্যাপ্লিকেশনগুলি তৈরি করুন৷

চালু করুন AppMaster